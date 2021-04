Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) postponed Higher Secondary 1st year examinations indefinitely following the spike in COVID-19 cases in the State.

The examinations were scheduled to begin on May 4.

The AHSEC said mew dates will be announced once the situation improves.

On the other hand, a decision will be taken on May 3 or 4 to decide whether the HS final exams will be held as per schedule or whether they will also be postponed.