Meghayala Govt to Put Containment Measures for Shillong Urban Agglomeration, Jowai & Tura

The Meghalaya government has decided to put in place containment measures for Shillong Urban Agglomeration, Jowai, and Tura.

Meanwhile, the cabinet has announced containment measures will be effective from 5 AM of May 1 till 5 AM of May 10.

These measures are being put in place to ensure the spread of COVID19 is contained.

On the other hand, Meghalaya will set up 3 oxygen generation plants one each in East Khasi Hills district, West Garo Hills district, and West Jaiñtia Hills district.

The PM CARES Fund has given in-principle approval for the allocation of funds for the installation of 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities in the country.