Nagaland Announces Lockdown Starting April 30, What is Allowed, What’s Not

The Nagaland Government announced ‘lockdown with consolidated guidelines’ for two weeks starting April 30.

Clarifying the announcement the state government clarified that this was not a complete lockdown.

While schools and colleges will remain shut during the ‘lockdown’, restaurants and shopping malls can remain open with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the period, the government said. Educational institutions including vocational and training institutes, hostels, would also be shut during this period.

> During the partial lockdown schools, colleges, educational institutions, and hostels will remain closed in the state.

> Online education will be permitted and encouraged.

> All cinema halls, swimming pools, gymnasiums, entertainment parks, auditoriums, sports complexes, stadiums, and similar places will remain closed throughout the period.

> Public gatherings will be permitted outside the containment zones, but they will not be more than 30 percent of the total capacity of the venue or a maximum of hundred people, whichever is lower.

> Places of worship will be permitted to open outside the containment zones, with 30 percent of the maximum capacity of the venues, he said.

> Such gatherings should strictly adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behavior like wearing masks, social distancing, and regular washing of hands.