Nagaland CM Writes to Rajnath Singh Requesting Equipment for Oxygen Plants

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio in a letter urged Union Minister Rajnath Singh to airlift the equipment meant for oxygen plants in Nagaland.

The letter stated- “Dear Shri Rajnath Singh ji,

As you are aware, consistent oxygen supply is a crucial requirement for effective management of COVID cases. An excellent initiative has been taken under PM CARES for installation of oxygen plants at District Hospitals. Oxygen Plants have been sanctioned for the District Hospitals of Kohima, Dimapur and Mokokchung.

We have been in constant touch with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India for obtaining the Oxygen Plants. We have been informed that the manufacturer is ready to ship it now. However, on account of the road journey time of around 10 days between Delhi and Nagaland, and the fact that COVID cases are rising fast in Nagaland, we have approached the Ministry of Defence for airlifting the 3 Oxygen Plants, weighing about 13000 Kilogram immediately from Delhi to Dimapur airport (Copy of letter enclosed).

I would be grateful if you can direct the concerned authorities to help in airlifting the equipment on an urgent basis.

With regards,

Yours sincerely,

NEIPHIU RIOPM CARES