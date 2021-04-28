Part of Bhairabkunda Hill in Assam Broke Away After the Earthquake

Part of Bhairabkunda hill in Udalguri district in Assam broke away after the earthquake that hit the state today at 7:51 AM.

An earthquake of Magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale jolted Sonitpur, Assam at 7.51 AM today.

According to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 17 kms, and no loss of life was reported.

There were no reports of anyone being injured, but many buildings developed cracks. Structures like walls and brick kiln chimneys were damaged.

The tremors — two aftershocks of 4.3 and 4.4 magnitudes followed within 9 minutes of the major one at 7.51 a.m. — had people rushing out of their homes.

Seismologists said the epicenter of the earthquake was 43 km west of northern Assam’s Tezpur town and at a depth of 17 km.