PM Modi Assures Centre’s Support to Quake-Hit Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all possible help to the people of Assam after a massive earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted the state in the early hours of Wednesday.

“Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam,” PM Modi tweeted.

On the other hand Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu also wrote, “An earthquake hit this morning in Assam & tremors felt in Arunachal & NE. My prayers for everyone’s safety. May all ensure their safety and of their loved ones. Thanks to PM @narendramodi Ji, HM @AmitShah Ji and @DrJitendraSingh Ji for promptly responding to the situation.