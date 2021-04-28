Road Mishap Claims 4 Lives in Arunachal Pradesh

Four persons including two minors were killed in a road accident after a Renault Duster vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Kalaktang in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The deceased have been identified as Jambey Tashi, Sonita, and Sonita’s two sons. The family belonged to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

As per preliminary reports, the accident happened near the 900 Chain, between Balemu and Kalaktang.

The family was heading towards their home in Arunachal Pradesh from Assam. All the occupants of the vehicle died on the spot.