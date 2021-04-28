Serum Institute India Reduced Price of Covishield Vaccine from Rs 400 to Rs 300

Serum Institute of India has decided to reduce the price of its coronavirus vaccine Covishield to Rs 300 from the earlier rate of Rs 400.

The decision was announced by CEO Adar Poonawalla, who said that this reduction of price is a philanthropic gesture on the part of the Serum. He added that this price cut will save thousands of crores of state funds as well as save countless lives.

“As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of @SerumInstIndia, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs.400 to Rs.300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives,” he said.

The decision comes after the Centre urged both Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech to reconsider their prices just ahead of the new phase of the vaccination drive that will include everyone above 18 years.