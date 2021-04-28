Sikkim Governor Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was having mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 today,” he said in a brief post on social media.

The 81-year-old Prasad requested everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested.

Prasad said that he was stable and in-home isolation under the supervision of doctors.

The Sikkim governor had received both doses of the Covishield vaccine between March 3 and April 9 this year.