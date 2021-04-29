90-Year-Old Woman Administered with COVID-19 Vaccine in Meghalaya

A 90-year-old woman has administered the COVID-19 vaccine at Lower Mawprem in Shillong on Tuesday.

“A 90 yr-old woman, among many others, vaccinated today at Lumkshaid, Lower Mawprem, Shillong, #Meghalaya. COVID-19 vaccine is safe. Take your best shot and get vaccinated when your turn arrives because Prevention is the only cure!”, Tweeted Meghalaya Covid-19 Response Team.

Notably, the Meghalaya Government has informed that the vaccination for the 18-44 years age group in Meghalaya shall not commence on May 1.

In a notification, it stated that- As per the announcement of Union Government, Covid vaccination for adult beneficiaries above 18 years of age Is scheduled to commence from 1. May 2021. Online Registration for the same will start from 28. April 2021 on www.cowin.gov.in.