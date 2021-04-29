Abucted ONGC Employee Ritul Saikia Still Under ULFA’s Custody: GP Singh

Abducted ONGC employee Ritul Saikia is under the custody of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-I), confirmed ADGP (Law & Order), GP Singh.

Speaking to the media, Singh said that Ritul Saikia is under the custody of ULFA and that police have information on it. “Saikia is under ULFA’s custody at Mon district in Nagaland. The rescue operation is underway by the Assam Rifles, Army, and police. We requested ULFA to release Ritul Saikia soon,” added Singh.

It may be mentioned that the other two ONGC employees’ abduction cases, the two abductees Mohinimohan Gogoi and Alakesh Saikia were rescued by troops of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Nagaland Police.