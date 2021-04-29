After Covishield, Covaxin’s Price Reduced For State Govts

A day after Serum Institute of India reduced the price of Covishield vaccine to Rs 300 for state government, Indian vaccine manufacturer of Covaxin has now lessen the price of its vaccine Covaxin for the state government at a price of Rs. 400 each dose.

Taking such a step, Bharat Biotech issued a statement, “Recognizing the enormous challenges to the public health care system we have made Covaxin available to State Government at a price of Rs.400/dose”.

“We wish to be transparent in our approach to pricing which was determined by internally funded product development, several operationally-intensive BSL-3 manufacturing facilities (the first of its kind in our country) and clinical trials,” the release added.