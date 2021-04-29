Exit Poll Predicts Clear Win of BJP in Assam Election 2021

BJP may retain power in Assam by winning 75-85 seats, predicted India Today-Axis My India poll, while opposition alliance may get 40-50 seats despite a “Grand Alliance” of more than five parties led by the Congress.

All India United Democratic Front, the CPI, the CPI(M), the CPI(ML) Liberation, and the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) are part of the alliance along with the Congress.

Assam voted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 7. According to the Election Commission, the polling turnouts were 79.93 percent, 80.96 percent and 82.33 percent respectively.

Assam is currently under the BJP-led NDA dispensation, which had won 86 of 126 seats in the 2016 Assembly elections. This time, the BJP is facing the grand alliance of eight parties, which includes Congress and Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF. The BJP has partnered with AGP and UPP(L).

In the NDA camp, the BJP is contesting from 92 seats, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) from 26 and United People’s Party Liberal from 8. On the other hand, Congress is contesting from 94 seats, AIUDF from 14, Bodoland People’s Front from 12, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) from 2. Rupun Sarma-led Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Ajit Kumar Buyan’s Anchalik Gana Morcha and RJD are contesting one seat each.