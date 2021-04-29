India Is My Home & It’s Bleeding: Priyanka Chopra Sets Up Covid Fundraiser

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has set up a fundraiser for India, her “home”. The actress has been highlighting the situation of India which has been hit with the deadly coronavirus, playing havoc in many states.

On Thursday, the actress shared a video of herself urging people to donate as much as they can to help all who are suffering from the coronavirus in India. The actress and her husband singer Nick Jonas, have set up the fundraiser in collaboration with GiveIndia, which is an online donation platform.

Priyanka gave an insight into the country’s oxygen crisis, hospital bed shortage, and a reported deficit of Covid-19 vaccines and medicines in India and stated why the global community needs to care about what’s currently happening in the country, her native land.