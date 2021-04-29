Karnataka Ministers to Donate 1 Year’s Salary for COVID Relief Work: Revenue Minister R Ashoka

Ministers of Karnataka have unanimously decided to contribute their one year’s salary for COVID relief work in the state.

“We the ministers in Karnataka have decided to donate one year of our salary for COVID relief work,” state Revenue Minister R Ashoka said here on Thursday.

Ashoka was briefing reporters about Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s meeting with the district officials to review COVID management and enforcement of lockdown.

The Minister said 230 acres of land across the state have been reserved for cremation purposes and accordingly, the Deputy Commissioners have handed over land to the Tehsildars.

Meanwhile, the state government said in a statement that directions have been issued to the Deputy Commissioners to set up COVID care centres on a priority basis.