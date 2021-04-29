Probe Initiated Against West Tripura DM for Manhandling Groom at Wedding Ceremony

A probe has been initiated against West Tripura DM (District Magistrate) Shailesh Kumar Yadav over the incident, where he manhandling people including a groom at a wedding ceremony in Agartala.

According to reports, Tripura Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar has informed that an inquiry has been initiated constituting a panel of two senior IAS officers to investigate and subsequently place a detailed report on West Tripura DM’s late-night raid on two marriage halls.

District and police officials said that after getting the information of the violation of the night curfew regulations and SOPs, the West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector Shailesh Kumar Yadav raided two marriage halls in the city where a large number of people comprising men, women, and children attended the marriage parties late on Monday night.

Yadav told the media that a section of policemen who were hand-in-glove with the marriage parties allowed holding the ceremonies blatantly violating the government orders.

‘All these people are highly educated but they did not follow the norms amidst the alarming rise in Coronavirus cases. These same people on the other hand will accuse the government of doing nothing. I also suggest suspending the officer-in-charge of the West Agartala Police Station,’ stated the IAS officer.

A video of the DM’s raids in the marriage halls went viral on social media.