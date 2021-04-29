Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Tests COVID-19 Positive

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has tested positive for COVID-19, he informed through his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

The tweet of Gehlot said that he will continue home isolation. “Today my report on getting the Covid test also came out positive. I have no symptoms and feel fine. I will continue working in isolation following the Covid protocol,” Gehlotb tweeted in Hindi.

कोविड टेस्ट करवाने पर आज मेरी रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है। मुझे किसी तरह के लक्षण नहीं हैं और मैं ठीक महसूस कर रहा हूं। कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए मैं आइसोलेशन में रहकर ही कार्य जारी रखूंगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 29, 2021

The Chief Minister on Wednesday isolated himself after his wife Sunita tested positive for COVID-19.