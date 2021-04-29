State Public Health Laboratory Nagaland Becomes 1st in Northeast to Get NABL Accreditation

State Public Health Laboratory, Nagaland has become the first in the North Eastern Region to get National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation.

Taking to his Twitter handle Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio wrote, “State Public Health Laboratory, Nagaland is one of the first in the North Eastern Region to get @NABL_QCI accreditation under @fssaiindia fast track accreditation program. The State Food Laboratory certification will now be acceptable on the International platform.”