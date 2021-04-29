Top ULFA (I) Leader Gunned Down in Police Encounter

A fierce encounter broke out between the police and the ULFA-I militants at Besimari in the Bongaigaon district of Assam.

Top ULFA-I leader and the outfit’s Commander for Western Command – Dwipen Saud sustained bullet injuries and was killed in the encounter.

DGP Assam Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta posted on Facebook, “Our brave officers and battalion personnel from Bongaigaon district came to learn about the location of some suspected militants today early hours which culminated in an encounter at Besimari under Manikpur PS in Bongaigaon District a little while ago.

ULFA(I) Commander Western Command recently appointed to replace Drishti Rajkhowa, SS Col Dwipen Saud appears dead with a bullet injury. He is being taken to the hospital now.

His gunman Padum Rai is apprehended alive with a weapon. Another weapon and a grenade are also recovered in the PO. Further search is on.

We had intel that indicated that Ulfa Western Command was planning some high-profile kidnapping in collaboration with some other anti-India forces which now appears to be foiled.

Today’s successful operation is due to high-quality police intelligence input that worked out precisely for ‘on ground’ action.”