Vaccination for 18-44 Years Age Group in Meghalaya Shall Not Commence on May 1

The Meghalaya Government has informed that the vaccination for the 18-44 years age group in Meghalaya shall not commence on May 1.

In a notification, it stated that- As per the announcement of Union Government, Covid vaccination for adult beneficiaries above 18 years of age Is scheduled to commence from 1. May 2021. Online Registration for the same will start from 28. April 2021 on www.cowin.gov.in.

The State has placed an order for an adequate number of vaccines with the Serum Institute of India. Pune and its delivery schedule are still awaited. This seems to be the case with most other States as well. Hence, vaccination for the 18-44 years age group in Meghalaya shall not commence on 1. May. 2021. The exact date of commencement will be notified In due course.

Online registration for vaccination, however, shall progress as planned. Residents in the 18-44 years age group are encouraged to actively register themselves for vaccination. Vaccination shall happen only after online registration. On-the-spot registration will not be permitted for the 18 – 44 years age group as per the existing orders.

Vaccination for already eligible priority groups i.e. Healthcare workers, Frontline workers, and citizens above 45 years of age will continue as usual at the designated vaccination centres.