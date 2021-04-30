Assam Gets 5 Lakh + COVID-19 Vaccines Doses for 18-44 Years Age Group

Assam has received over 5 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses from the centre for people above 18 years of age, said health minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The State has got 371,480 Covishield and 1,28,830 Covaxin doses. The Assam government procured the vaccine through Assam Arogya Nidhi funds. Minister Sarma announced vaccination would be free for all.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “GREAT NEWS! Our gratitude to Hon’ble PM Sri @narendramodi Ji Assam gets 5 lakh + #COVID19Vaccine by GOI (371480 Covishield; 128830 Covaxin) for 18+ people. We’re procuring it immediately through funds of Assam Arogya Nidhi. Our vaccination will be FREE FOR all citizens.”