Meghalaya Govt Orders Closure of Bonded Warehouses/IMFL Off Shops/Canteens in Entire Shillong Agglomeration

The Meghalaya government has ordered closure of all Bonded Warehouses/IMFL Off shops/Canteens and Outstills in the entire Shillong Agglomeration w.e.f 1st May, 2021 upto 10th May, 2021.

The order states- “In pursuance to Order of Home (Political) Department dated 28th April 2021 and in view of the rapid rise of cases in the State and in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 in East Khasi Hills District and Shillong agglomeration, the Deputy Commissioner (Excise), East Khasi Hills has in an Order issued on 29th April 2021 declared the closure of all Bonded WaithousesilMFL Off shops/Canteens and Outstills in the entire Shillong Agglomeration w.e. f 1st May 2021 up to 10th May 2021.

The Order states that home delivery can be carried out by the IMFL ‘OFF’ licensees possessing Home Delivery License and subject to valid passes issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner (Excise), East Khasi Hills. All Covid-19 protocols should be maintained during the delivery of orders. F

Further, in continuance to an earlier order, all liquor Bars, hotels, Clubs (having a license for serving liquor ‘ON’ the premise) will remain closed till 10th May, 2021.”