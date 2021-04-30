Nagaland Govt Issues Revised SOP for People Entering the State

The Government of Nagaland keeping in mind the massive surge in the cases of the novel coronavirus in India decided to issue a revised Standard Operation Protocol for travelers and returnees entering the state in order to safeguard the people of the state from the deadly infectious COVID-19 virus.

The government announced a list of Points of Entry where all travelers and returnees will have to mandatorily undergo the COVID-19 Screening test. The points of entry (PoE) are as follows:

1. Dimapur Airport 2. Dimapur railway station 3. Dimapur- New Field Check Gate and the Dillai Gate 4. Kohima- Khuzama 5. Mokokchung- Tsutapela and Watiyongpang 6. Mon- Naginimora and Tizit 7. Wokha- Bhandari 8. Phek- Lanye Junction and Aakash Bridge

All the travelers/returnees will have to produce a COVID-19 negative test report or COVID-19 vaccination completion certificates at the PoE. People with Negative Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) irrespective of timings and only a single dose of vaccination shall not be permitted into the state. The COVID-19 negative test reports have to be conducted more than 72 hours before entry into the state. All returnees and inbound travelers will have to be in paid quarantine or home quarantine for a minimum of 7 days and strictly follow COVID-appropriate behavior and norms at all times.

In case the inbound traveler or returnees are the resident of Nagaland and does not possess COVID-19 negative test reports or the vaccination completion certificate, they will have to undergo the mandatory RAT test in the PoE on payment at government-approved rate. If tested positive, the person will either undergo home isolation or get admitted into private or government healthcare facilities depending on the medical condition.

If tested negative, the person will have to undergo RT-PCT/Truenat/CBNAAT COVID-19 test on payment at a government-approved rate. After the swab sample is collected, the travelers will be allowed to leave the PoE premises and mandatorily follow quarantine and COVID-19 approved behavior and norms. If tested positive, the person will either undergo home isolation or get admitted into private or government healthcare facilities depending on the medical condition and if the test is negative, the travel will continue self-isolation for a minimum of 7 days.