Night Curfew Imposed in Itanagar from May 1

The district administration here has announced to impose a night curfew in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) of Arunachal Pradesh from May 1.

The restrictions will come into effect at 9 pm daily and will remain in place till 5 am until further orders.

Itanagar Capital Region district magistrate in-charge Talo Potom in an order on Friday said the curfew has been imposed following an unprecedented surge in Covid19 cases.

The ICR registered a total of 44 new cases on Thursday taking the total number of active cases in the region to 252.