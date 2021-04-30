Senior TOI Journalist from Assam Nilakshi Bhattacharyya Succumbs to COVID

A senior journalist from Assam who worked for Times of India group in Delhi, Nilakshi Bhattacharyya succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday morning.

She died at Pratiksha Hospital in Delhi.

Bhattacharyya’s husband, Kalyan Baruah, Bureau Chief from Delhi of The Assam Tribune also tested positive for COVID-19 and is under treatment.

According to reports, Nilakshi had also been known as a mountaineer. She took active participation in many explorations in different parts of Himalayas.

She left behind her husband and her only daughter.