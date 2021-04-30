‘Shooter Dadi’ Chandro Tomar Dies Due to COVID-19

Sharpshooter Chandro Tomar, who was popularly known as “Shooter Dadi”, died on Friday at the age of 89.

She had contracted the virus and was hospitalized due to breathing trouble.

Prakashi Tomar announced the death of her sister-in-law by sharing this post on Twitter. Chandro Tomar began shooting when she was over 65 years old.

The film Saand Ki Aankh was based on the lives of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, who were arguably the oldest shooters in the country and participated in over 30 national championships. Taapsee Pannu played Prakashi Tomar while actress Bhumi Pednekar starred as Chandro Tomar in the film.

Meanwhile, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “I’m deeply saddened by tragic demise of our most lovable Dadi Chandro Tomar ji. She was inspiration for millions and will continue to inspire forever. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”