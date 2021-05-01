Assam Tribune Delhi Chief Kalyan Barooah Succumbs to Covid

A senior journalist from Assam, Kalyan Barooah succumbed to the fatal coronavirus in Delhi.

Barooah was the bureau chief of the Delhi edition of the English daily from Northeast – The Assam Tribune. Barooah has been associated with Assam Tribune for nearly 27 years.

Only Friday morning, his wife, Nilakshi Bhattacharya passed away due to a Covid infection. Bhattacharya worked for the Times of India

On the other hand, Arindam Bora, a designer with Economic Times, Delhi, also succumbed to COVID-19 today.