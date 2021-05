Popular Bollywood actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passed away on Friday due to Covid-19 complications.

He was 52.

Kanwarpal was part of many popular films, TV shows, and web series.

After retiring from the Indian Army, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal made his acting debut in 2003. He starred in films like Page 3, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Aarakshan, Murder 2, 2 States, and The Ghazi Attack among others.