Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Launches Helpline ‘Hello Doctor’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a medical advisory helpline called ‘Hello Doctor’.

Sharing the helpline number, the Congress leader tweeted, that the All India Congress Committee “launched “’Hello Doctor’ a medical advisory helpline. Please call +919983836838 for medical advice.”

Appealing to doctors, he added, “Dear doctors and mental health professionals, we need your help. Please enroll on “Hello Doctor Link”.

