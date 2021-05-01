Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Launches Helpline ‘Hello Doctor’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a medical advisory helpline called ‘Hello Doctor’.
Sharing the helpline number, the Congress leader tweeted, that the All India Congress Committee “launched “’Hello Doctor’ a medical advisory helpline. Please call +919983836838 for medical advice.”
Appealing to doctors, he added, “Dear doctors and mental health professionals, we need your help. Please enroll on “Hello Doctor Link”.
India needs to stand together and help our people.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 1, 2021