Decision on HS, HSLC Exams in Assam to be Announced on May 3-4: Education Minister

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the decision on HSLC and HS examinations will be announced on May 3-4 after the election results are out on Sunday (May 2).

“Wait 48 hours more. After elections results are out on May 2, the decision on the exams will be announced, tentatively by May 3-4,” he told reporters.

Earlier, due to the surging COVID-19 cases in the state, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) had postponed HS first-year exams indefinitely. They were scheduled to be held on May 4.