Himanta Biswa Engages in Banter with AAP’s Gujarat In-Charge on Twitter, Says Assam Can Provide 20 MT Oxygen to Delhi Daily

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 1 was involved in a Twitter banter with one Rajash Sarma- co-in charge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Gujarat.

Lashing out at the health minister, the AAP member said tweeted that the former has failed to install a single oxygen plant in Assam even though there has been a claim of 5 oxygen plants being set up in the state.

“He claimed about the installation of 5 oxygen plants in Assam, people of Assam don’t know about a single one, he claims 5 lakhs vaccines available, Arogya Setu says zero, a few days ago he was saying Corona is gone from Assam. @himantabiswa is going to be #Fenku of Assam,” Rajash Sarma tweeted.

Replying to this, the Assam health minister informed that three oxygen plants have been set up at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), two each in Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) and Silchar Medical College & Hospital (SMCH) and one each at the medical colleges in Diphu, Tezpur, Barpeta and Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH), Guwahati.

“Plants are located as follows -3 in Gmch, 2 in Amch, 2 in Jmch, 1 each in Diphu, Tezpur, MMCH and Barpeta medical college( Govt) Also 1 each in Samuguri, Bongaigaon and Amingaon (private sector). What kind of proof do you need? Pl, tell me. Attest I am not @ArvindKejriwal,” Sarma tweeted.

In another Tweet, Rajas Sarma said, “Thanks for clarifying people of Assam that you are talking about PSA oxygen generator installed in hospitals to meet the requirement of particular hospitals. These are not plants to even capable to refill O2 cylinders for ambulances. You are health minister of Assam for last 20 years.”

To this minister Sarma said, “We have 4 oxyzen generation plant. Producing 42 MT more than what we need brother. I can provide Delhi with 20 MT per day as of now. Send your tankers and I will refill the tankers. My promise.”

In another tweet, Rajash Sarma praised Arvind Kejriwal for revolutionising the health and education system of New Delhi in seven years and blamed Himanta Biswa Sarma for failing to repeat the same feat in Assam.

“You @himantabiswa cannot be @ArvindKejriwal, he revolutionized whole education & health system in Delhi in just 7 years & you know much better than me the condition of health & education infrastructure of Assam under your leadership,” Sarma tweeted.

To this, the Assam health minister wrote, “What? He revolutionised health system? People are dying without hospital bed. State like Assam is sending Remdesivir injection for Assamese people in Delhi. We do not want that type of revolution in Assam. You come to Assam to see our plant if you have any courage.”