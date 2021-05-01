Over 2 Lakh Covid-19 Vaccine Worth 8 Cr Found Abandoned in Madhya Pradesh, Truck Driver Missing

When the entire country is running out of COVID-19 vaccines, a report came to light wherein a truck carrying over two lakh Covid-19 vaccines was found abandoned by the roadside near Kareli Bus Stand in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, Kareli Police had received information that a truck had been left by the roadside for a long time, but the truck’s driver and conductor were missing.

Meanwhile, Kareli Police reached the spot and while examining the truck, they found as many as 2,40,000 doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin worth 8 Crore.

” The air condition of the truck was in a working condition which means doses are safe and currently looking for the driver and conductor of the truck,” police added.