Oxygen Plant Equipment Airlifted to Nagaland

Equipment for setting up three oxygen plants in Nagaland were airlifted to the Dimapur airport by the Indian Air Force on April 30.

The transportation was carried out by a special IAF IL76 flight from Chandigarh and the consignment was loaded from the Air Force Station Palam technical area tarmac.

The aircraft reached Dimapur airport at 3:45 pm and after that, the consignment was transported to designated locations in Kohima, Dimapur, and Mokokchung.

“The plants would be set up at the earliest,” a DIPR report stated.

“The Indian Air Force has done the herculean task so far of carrying out 12 special missions comprising of C17 Globemaster, C130 Hercules IL 76, AN 32 and Dornier aircraft’s related with COVID-19 equipment carrying almost 80 tons in aid to the State Government. Last year, equipment for setting up the BSL labs in the State was also airlifted by the IAF,” the DIPR report added.

The Nagaland government has meanwhile thanked all stakeholders for their coordinated effort, in particular the Project Office (IAF) Nagaland base, Dimapur; HQ, EAC, Shillong; Air HQ, Vayu Bhavan; Ministry of Defense; State Nodal Officers and DRC N Delhi.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio in a letter urged Union Minister Rajnath Singh to airlift the equipment meant for oxygen plants in Nagaland.

The letter stated- “As you are aware, consistent oxygen supply is a crucial requirement for effective management of COVID cases. An excellent initiative has been taken under PM CARES for installation of oxygen plants at District Hospitals. Oxygen Plants have been sanctioned for the District Hospitals of Kohima, Dimapur and Mokokchung.

We have been in constant touch with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India for obtaining the Oxygen Plants. We have been informed that the manufacturer is ready to ship it now. However, on account of the road journey time of around 10 days between Delhi and Nagaland, and the fact that COVID cases are rising fast in Nagaland, we have approached the Ministry of Defence for airlifting the 3 Oxygen Plants, weighing about 13000 Kilogram immediately from Delhi to Dimapur airport (Copy of letter enclosed).

I would be grateful if you can direct the concerned authorities to help in airlifting the equipment on an urgent basis.”