Tripura Class 10, 12 Board Exams Postponed

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Saturday announced the board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 have been postponed.

“As per the decision of TBSE the board examinations of Class 10 and Class 12 have been postponed for the time being until further notice,” Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath tweeted.

“My message to all the students to be prepared for the examination as when the situation will be fruitful the examination will be conducted,” he added.

Further, the order is applicable for all government, government-aided, private schools, and madrassas of the state.