Trupura CM Visits Bru Resettlement Colony in Dhalai, Undertakes Rs 1,200 Cr Rehabilitation Plan

Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb visited a Bru resettlement colony in the state’s Dhalai district to assess the development work being carried out.

Meanwhile, the Centre and the Tripura government have undertaken a Rs 1,200 crore ambitious project to rehabilitate 36,140 tribal migrants.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, Deb claimed that it was because of the foresight of these two leaders that the decades-old Bru problem is heading for a logical conclusion.

The CM reiterated that from now on, all tribes and communities must join hands to create a “new Tripura,” which will be free from any violence or conflict.

According to the agreement signed in January last year by the Chief Secretaries of Mizoram, Tripura, Union Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary Satyendra Garg and the representatives of the refugees in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, 36,140 tribals from around 5,400 families of the Reang tribal community would be resettled in different districts of Tripura.