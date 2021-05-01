With Over 4 Lakh Active Covid Cases, India Records Highest Ever Surge in the World

As many as 4,01,993 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,91,64,969, said the Union health ministry on May 1.

This is the highest number of new infections ever recorded in a day across the globe. India had crossed the grim milestone of reporting over 3 lakh new cases on 21 April.

The central government on Friday expressed concern that many states are not only recording a higher peak of coronavirus cases than in September last year but also seeing a high growth trajectory.

Among the states are Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Odisha.

However, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as it reported nearly 63,000 new cases on Friday. It is followed by Karnataka (48,000), and Kerala (37,000).

The daily fatalities saw a slight increase in the last 24 hours as 3,523 more people succumbed to the disease. The death toll due to Covid-19 in India has reached 2,11,853.