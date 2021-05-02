Alliance With AIUDF Scripted Congress’ Defeat, Alleges APCC Leader

Reacting to its dismal performance at the Assam Assembly election, a member of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on May 2 said that the party’s defeat was scripted the day when it decided to ally with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

“We lost 40 percent of votes the moment Congress allied with AIUDF,” he said while interacting with the media at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati.

“What was the need for the Congress to form this alliance? Weren’t we voted to power by the people of Assam for 15 years before? We should have fought the polls alone,” he further said.

Reacting to the defeat of APCC president Ripun Bora, he said, “This is not only disheartening but it is shameful that our party president had to face defeat.”

He further alleged that there was a monopoly in candidate selection and that many young and dynamic Congress leaders were looked over by the central leadership.

“I strongly feel that we failed to understand the pulse of the people of Assam. The senior leadership should have known it well that after rejecting Congress in 2016, why would the people again vote for us after 5 years? What did we do to get closer to the people f Assam?” he added.

“Yes there has been a price hike, there are anti-CAA sentiments, but were these enough to think that people will vote for us? The five guarantees were announced as if the Congress had formed the government already,” he further said.

“For this dismal performance today, I will blame the APCC leadership and their wrong policies,” he added.