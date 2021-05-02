Assam Election Update: Despite of Congress’s 5 Guarantees, BJP Set To Return To Power

The counting to the 126-seat Assam Assembly began at 8 am on May 2 as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government is set to return to power in the state for the second time.

As per the early trends, BJP-led alliance is leading in over 78 seats while the Congress-led grand alliance is leading in 39 seats.

For the BJP, CM Sarbanada Sonowal from Majuli, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari, Siddhartha Bhattacharyya from Guwahati East, Pijush Hazarika from Jagiroad are some of the stalwarts who are set to win with ease.

Congress president Ripun Bora, who was confident that the Congress-led grand alliance will win the election, is himself facing defeat from the Gohpur LAC.

Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi is also trailing from Mariani and faces defeat.

Meanwhile, Raijor Dal’s president Akhil Gogoi, who has been in jail since 2019 December, is leading from Sibasagar LAC.

However, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurin Jyoti Gogoi is trailing at both the constituencies from where he had contested the elections.

In Naharkatiya, BJP’s Taranga Gogoi is leading while Lurinjyoti Gogoi is in second position.

In Duliajan, Lurinjyoti Gogoi is placed at the third position while INC’s Dhrubajyoti Gogoi is at the first position.