Election Results 2021: How to Check Result Live Counting Online

The results of the high-octane elections to the assemblies of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be declared on Sunday.

The election schedule spread across four states and one Union Territory began on March 27 and continued till April 29.

West Bengal (292 seats) voted in eight phases while Assam (126 seats) went to polls in three phases.

Meanwhile, Elections in Kerala (140 seats), Tamil Nadu (234 seats) and Puducherry (30 seats) were held in a single phase on April 6.

How to check live election results?

The results on individual seats will be available on the following websites of Election Commission of India — eciresults.nic.in and eci.gov.in

Where to watch live election results on TV Channels?

All national news channels, both Hindi and English, will air live results of the Assembly elections from the early morning of May 2.