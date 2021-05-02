Election Update: TMC Leading in West Bengal While CM Mamata Banerjee in Nadigram Trails

The Trinamool Congress has crossed the halfway mark in West Bengal, while BJP made gains since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

As per the latest trends, Trinamool Congress is leading in 158 seats while the BJP is ahead in 124 seats.

Even though her party seems to be in a comfortable position, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself is trailing in Nandigram by over 7,000 votes.

She is contesting against the BJP’s Suvendhu Adhikari, her ex-aide.

Counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections began at 8 am on May 2 amid strict health protocols, as it is taking place amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

While Mamata Banerjee’s TMC will be hoping to overcome the anti-incumbency factor and come to power for a third consecutive term, the BJP will be trying to build on the big gains it made during the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 in the state.

Exit polls have been divided over the final outcome, with some giving only a thin edge to TMC.