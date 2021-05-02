Kerela Election Update: It’s CPI (M) Vs Congress Show

The counting to the 140-seat Kerala assembly began at 8 am on May 2 as the UDF and LDF are both eyeing to come to power in the state.

Ballot votes were counted first in the state.

It may be mentioned here that the election is crucial for both alliances as chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is looking to stay in power and the Congress tries to win back power in the state.

As Kerala is the only Left-ruled state in the country and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the Kerala campaign for Congress, these elections are important for the political future of both parties.

If the Congress-led alliance wins, it will be the sixth state to be ruled by the grand old party in the country.

It may be mentioned here that like in Tamil Nadu before 2016, Kerala has always voted to change governments in the state every five years.

However, if the exit polls are anything to go by, Vijayan may stay in power, thus bringing a break in tradition.

None of the exit polls has predicted more than three to five seats for the BJP in Kerala even though it led an aggressive campaign.