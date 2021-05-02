People Have Shown Faith On BJP: Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, addressing the media at the state party head office in Guwahati said that the people of Assam have shown their faith in BJP.

“People in Assam have faith in BJP and the current trends have revealed that the BJP-led NDA will be forming the government in Assam for the second term,” Sonowal said.

“The trends are in favour of the BJP and we will be able to make an official announcement soon,” he further said.

He also thanked the people of Assam for supporting the BJP and trusting them. “We will continue to work for the people of Assam,” Sonowal further said.

It may be mentioned here that out of the 126 Assembly seats, the BJP-led alliance is leading in over 78 seats.