Tamil Nadu Election Update: DMK Leads

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance is leading in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results, according to early trends.

The party and its allies, including the Congress, are leading in at least 137 seats, while the ruling AIADMK is ahead in 95 seats.

In the 234-seat House, a party needs to win at least 118 seats to form the government.

The AIADMK, which has been in power since 2011 and it hopes to extend its hold on the state for another term.

The Opposition DMK, on the other hand, is hoping a mixture of incumbency and instability within the ruling party will allow it to return to the helm of affairs after a decade.

This election is the first in the state without two of Tamil Nadu’s towering political figures, M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

While the National Democratic Alliance, led by AIADMK, and Secular Progressive Alliance, led by DMK, hold sway over 70-80 per cent of the voter base, the others in the fray this election included an alliance led by TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and one by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).

All the exit polls have predicted a clean sweep for the DMK, with one even giving the alliance up to 195 seats.