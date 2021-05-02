West Bengal Election Live Update: Trinamool Congress Leading in 101 Seats

In West Bengal, the All India Trinamool Congress is leading in 101 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 53 seats.

In Kerala, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is leading in 46 seats and the Indian National Congress is at the second position as it leads in 19 seats.

The Communist Party of India is at third position and is leading in 11 seats.

In Puducherry, the All India Congress is leading in 6 seats, while the BJP is leading in 2 seats.

In Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is leading in 72 seats while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is leading in 67 seats.