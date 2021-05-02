West Bengal Outcasts BJP, Mamata Banerjee Sweeps Nandigram

In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee-led ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is consolidating its massive lead into wins.

The party has won as many as 48 seats so far and is also leading in other 162 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, has won 13 seats and is leading in 66 seats.

Both the TMC and BJP have posted massive gains at the cost of the Congress-Left Front-ISF alliance which has put up an extremely poor show, leading in just two seats.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee won from Nandigram by over 1900 votes. She was trailing in the constituency initially.