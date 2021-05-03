Arunachal Pradesh Records 102 New Covid-19 Cases, State Tally at 18,738

Arunachal Pradesh has reported 102 new Covid19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest Covid19 bulletin, released by the directorate of health services, Arunachal Pradesh, the new cases were confirmed out of 2,435 tests.

Of the new positive cases, 24 have been found symptomatic while 78 are asymptomatic cases.

With the new cases, Arunachal Pradesh’s total Covid19 tally increased to 18,738 on Sunday.

With the recovery of 83 more patients, a total of 17,273 people have recovered from the disease so far in the state.

The state’s recovery rate stands at 92.18%.

The current positivity rate of Arunachal Pradesh is 7.50%.

The state has so far lost a total of 59 people due to Covid19.

Currently, Arunachal Pradesh’ death rate is 0.31%.