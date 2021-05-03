Assam Election 2021: Jailed RTI Activist Akhil Gogoi Creates History, Wins Sibsagar Constituency

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi scripted history by becoming the first-ever leader to win an election while being behind the bars in Assam.

Gogoi won with 57,219 votes in Sibsagar LAC, as per ECI official data.

As the party is yet to be registered with the Election Commission of India, his victory will be marked as that of an Independent candidate.

It may be mentioned here that Gogoi was arrested in December 2019 in Jorhat during the peak of the anti-CAA protests in Assam.

He had submitted his nomination paper from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital here, where he is currently lodged.

Interestingly, he had not visited the constituency for any campaigning as he is yet to procure bail in all the cases against him.

Meanwhile, by winning 75 seats, shared among the alliance partners, the BJP-led ruling alliance has retained power in Assam, as per the final result tally of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Even though the BJP failed to secure an absolute majority on its own, however, it emerged as the single-largest party.

The BJP on its own emerged victorious from 60 seats, while its allies AGP and UPPL won in 9 and 6 seats respectively.

It may be mentioned here that it was a bad show for the AGP as it lost out in 5 seats. In the 2016 Assembly polls, the party had won from 14 seats.

The Congress, on the other hand, gained seats this year. In 2016, the party had won 26 seats and the number increased to 29 this year.

However, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora lost from the Gohpur constituency and he has already resigned from the APCC president’s post.

Its ally, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), too managed more seats than five years ago, securing 16 this time against 13 in 2016.

Another member of the Congress-led grand alliance, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), could bag only four seats, down from 12 seats in 2016 polls.

The only other partner of the ‘grand alliance’ to open its account was CPI(M) with a single winner.