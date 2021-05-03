Assam & Nagaland Request NFR to Convert Train Coaches into COVID Care Isolation Centres

The Assam and Nagaland governments have requested the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) to convert train coaches into COVID care isolation centres.

In a statement issued to the media, the NFR said, “Assam government has also requested that 150 Covid Coaches be kept in readiness at various stations though they have not requisitioned them.”

“Six Stations Kamakhya/Guwahati, Lumding, New Bongaigaon, Silchar, Badarpur and Dibrugarh have been suggested where these coaches can be placed whenever required.,” NFR added.

It may be mentioned here that the NFR has placed 10(ten) COVID care Isolation coaches at the Dimapur Railway Station in Nagaland.

These 10 coaches, which have been converted into COVID care Isolation coaches, are placed at the Dimapur Railway Station at the request of the Nagaland Government.

“Acting promptly on the request received from the Government of Nagaland, Northeast Frontier Railway has placed 10(ten) Covid care Isolation coaches at Dimapur station of Nagaland,” NFR said in another statement.

“Each coach is having 16 beds equipped with all necessary hygienic arrangements and medical facilities like provision of Oxygen cylinders to provide medical attention to patients referred to by the State Health Department for admission,” NFR added.

It’s worth mentioning here that Nagaland Chief Secretary J Alam had earlier written to the Chairman and CEO of Railway Board, Suneet Sharma requesting 10 COVID Care coaches at the Dimapur Railway Station.

“Northeast Frontier Railway has placed 10 Covid Care coaches in line number 3 of the Dimapur station today (Monday) with necessary basic arrangements like proper signage, pathways, ramps, electricity, etc,” the NFR said.