COVID-19 Threat Looms Large Over IPL 2021; 3 CSK Staff, 2 KKR Players Test Positive

COVID-19 threat looming large over IPL 2021 after there were reports that suggested that three members of the Chennai Super Kings franchise had tested positive for the virus after results came in for tests done on Sunday.

The three members who tested positive include chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and a bus cleaner.

However, according to the latest report by news agency PTI, all three above-mentioned people from the CSK contingent had tested positive on Sunday, but have now tested negative in the report which arrived on Monday.

A top BCCI source declared theirs as a case of “false positives”.

Meanwhile, reports come on a Monday that the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore has been postponed after two KKR players- Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier – tested positive for COVID-19.