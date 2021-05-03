COVID-19 Update: Assam Registers Over 2000 New Cases

Assam on Sunday recorded a total of 2385 COVID-19 cases at a staggering positivity rate of 10.01 per cent.

The new cases were detected in after conducting 23818 tests in the state.

Of the total cases, 1099 cases were detected in and around Kamrup (Metro) alone.

Meanwhile, Assam’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 89.6 percent.

“Summary of 02/5/2021. Today’s Total 2385. Overall Positivity Percentage (2385 cases out of 23818 test done = 10.01%) Kamrup (M) 1099. Death 30. Recovery Rate 89.6,” tweeted Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

It may be mentioned here that till May 2, total vaccine doses administered in the state stand at 25,88,228.

Among this, 20,31,779 people have been administered with the first dose while 5,56,449 have been administered with the second dose.

On May 2, a total of 14,810 were vaccinated and the state now has a total of 4,17,630 vaccine doses.